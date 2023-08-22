Elected officials from all levels of government sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom last week urging him to direct state agencies to reevaluate whether the Coastside should receive prioritized funding from the California Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative. The letter emphasizes that the lack of infrastructure on the coast puts many underserved communities at risk of losing communications during emergencies.
The letter is signed by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblyman Marc Berman, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose, Cabrillo Unified School Board President Sophia Layne, and by Gregg Dieguez and Patrick Horn, who chair advisory councils in the Midcoast and Pescadero respectively. It expresses their “concerns about the recent decision to exclude most of San Mateo County Coastside from Phase 1” of the broadband initiative.
In an effort to bring high-speed broadband service to all Californians, the state project will provide $3.25 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed in 2021. In addition, California will receive $1.8 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed by Congress in the same year.
The state bill establishing the broadband initiative aims to deliver open access, high-speed and affordable broadband to all communities in California. Due to increases in costs since its passage, however, the available funding will not enable the state to meet its initial goal of constructing a 10,000-mile network.
The MMBI team has developed a plan to “optimize the network’s reach to serve the maximum number of unserved and underserved Californians,” according to a state website dedicated to the project. The website says that Phase 1 encompasses roughly 8,300 miles of the network and will reach 570,000 households in communities in all 58 counties.
Phase 2, which is not yet funded, will complete the remaining 1,700 miles.
The selection of areas for Phase 1 considered various factors including locations that can be built expeditiously, where there is currently no middle-mile access at all and where residences have no high-speed service. The Initiative’s website provides data and maps showing the outcomes of the analysis used to determine which areas will be included in Phase 1.
In the letter to Newsom, the elected officials state that they “are particularly concerned that the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative recently deprioritized … underserved communities in San Mateo County by designating the Coastside as part of Phase 2.” The authors also express concern that their “constituents have been given no explanation for why their needs are considered less urgent than those in other parts of the state.”
The letter points out that currently a single broadband connection runs through La Honda, “creating a single point of failure that leaves thousands of our constituents vulnerable to losing internet access when this connection fails.”
“If a tree falls in La Honda, it can take down all communications for Coastsiders,” Eshoo wrote in a statement. “Not being able to call 911 during an emergency, whether it’s a wildfire or a storm, is not acceptable. This is a life or death issue.”
Eshoo explained that she is pressing the state to reconsider their decision in order “to ensure there is redundant connectivity allowing Coastside residents to call 911 and remain connected during emergencies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.