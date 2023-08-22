Elected officials from all levels of government sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom last week urging him to direct state agencies to reevaluate whether the Coastside should receive prioritized funding from the California Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative. The letter emphasizes that the lack of infrastructure on the coast puts many underserved communities at risk of losing communications during emergencies.

The letter is signed by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblyman Marc Berman, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose, Cabrillo Unified School Board President Sophia Layne, and by Gregg Dieguez and Patrick Horn, who chair advisory councils in the Midcoast and Pescadero respectively. It expresses their “concerns about the recent decision to exclude most of San Mateo County Coastside from Phase 1” of the broadband initiative.

More Stories

Congresswoman touts broadband internet plans for coast

Congresswoman touts broadband internet plans for coast

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

A phalanx of federal, state and local officials gathered at the Cabrillo Unified School District headquarters on Monday to join U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo in announcing the allocation of $1.86 billion from the Biden Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative. 

New state budget includes resources for Coastside

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

State Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Marc Berman who represent the San Mateo County coast both recently released statements celebrating funding for local projects contained in the $311 billion 2023-24 state budget the governor approved late last month.

New bills relax wildlife protections

New bills relax wildlife protections

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

At the end of June Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a package of bills aimed to speed up lawsuits dealing with solar farms, reservoirs and other infrastructure, and relax protection of about three dozen wildlife species. 

