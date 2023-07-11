Relay for Life of Pacifica Coastside will be hosting its annual 24-hour event beginning at 10 a.m. this Saturday, July 15, at Terra Nova High School, 1450 Terra Nova Blvd.
Relay for Life, the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event, is an annual affair celebrating survivors and caregivers, honoring those lost to cancer, and raising money for the American Cancer Society.
