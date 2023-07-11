Can a small town retailer make a difference? This one is going to keep trying.
That’s the statement Dave Reed, 59, the former owner of the Linda Mar Ace Hardware store placed on his LinkedIn page. You won’t find any other social media expressions from Reed, who has recently sold his business to Hassett Hardware, where it now joins five other Hassett-owned Ace stores, including those in Half Moon Bay, Woodside and Palo Alto.
“I don’t go on social media,” Reed says. “I found it just gave certain people the means for being inauthentic. I prefer personal interactions.”
That’s pretty much what he has done since buying the Linda Mar Ace Hardware in 2000 from then-owner and mentor Dean Gridley, who first hired Reed when he was a 16-year-old Terra Nova High School student.
“My mother told me to get a job the summer before my 16th birthday,” Reed recalls. “So, I went to the Linda Mar Shopping Center and stopped at every store.” He was too young to work at Ernie’s Liquors and there were no openings at the other shops, but when he went into the hardware store owned by Gridley, he unexpectedly began a lifelong career.
“He hired me for a week,” recalls Reed. “He had just bought the store and he wanted me to clean out the back and turn it into a nursery.”
With his youthful energy, Reed made short work of the assignment and finished it up in three days. Gridley was going to pay him for that time but he wanted to keep working for a full week. He had, after all, told his mother he had landed a job.
Gridley took him on for the full week and Reed stayed for almost three years. After that time, following his high school graduation in 1982, he went on to work at different hardware stores in San Francisco and even had a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I learned my hardware chops at different places,” he says. He then returned to see Gridley, who took him on again, eventually making him the manager of the Foster City Ace Hardware. In 1994, Reed became the manager of both of Gridley’s Ace stores.
Reed’s immersion into the hardware world gave him a vision for his professional career. He went to college for about a month, but realized he wanted to keep working and earn a living in the business he loved.
“Early in my life I decided I wanted to own a hardware business, and then retire,” he says. “I’ve done both, but maybe not the retiring early part.”
Gridley agreed to sell the Linda Mar Ace Hardware store to Reed in late 1999, and he’s been a fixture at the store since then, handling all aspects of a full-service hardware store.
For Reed, running a business in Pacifica has been a non-stop effort to court local customers. “I never understood the resistance to real business development here in Pacifica,” he says.
A longtime member of the Pacifica Chamber of Commerce, Reed knows firsthand the challenges facing retail operations. When folks would ask him to stock everything other than hardware items, because so many items were not available locally, it would bring home the reality of Pacifica’s business environment.
“I can’t be everything to everybody,” he says. “Everybody is thinking of the value equation when they shop.”
He never ran for local political office, although he was asked many times. “I will tell you what kind of light bulb to buy, but you have to ask me for my personal politics,” he says. “This is Switzerland. Take me out to dinner if you want to talk politics.”
With four grown children, Reed now lives in San Carlos and is looking forward to the next chapter in his life. He is a strong advocate for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, hoping to spend more time with the organization seeking to standardize psychedelic drugs with advanced therapy. Reed calls it “sacred medicine” and believes it is helpful therapy for a wide range of issues, from PTSD to depression. He says he did not experiment with drugs as a youngster, but came into psychedelics while in the Marine Corps.
When it was time for Reed to make a change, he found a longtime friendship with the Hassett family created an opportunity. “I think the Hassett operation is going to do very well,” he says of the new owners of the Linda Mar Ace Hardware store. “They have resources galore. They’ve been great neighbors and friends for 25 years. They have a great operation and are 10 years ahead. They will be able to take the store to the next level.”
Reed will continue as a consultant for a few months, but Rako Mariana will be the new general manager. “Dave taught me everything I know, from the sales floor and operations,. to customer service,” says Mariana, a Pacifica resident.
“Dave and I have known each other a long time,” says new owner Eric Hassett. “Our businesses are similar in that we have an emphasis on the community. The number one thing I look for in a store is a strong sense of community.”
Like Reed, Eric Hassett grew up in the hardware store business, following in his father Larry’s footsteps. His first memories are of pumping kerosene into glass jars with his grandfather when he was 12.
“Now Dave has joked about me being his retirement plan,” says Hassett.
By Chris Hunter, Special to the Tribune
