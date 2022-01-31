Now, in Pacifica, you can sit on someone else’s butt.
An innovative waste recycling company has joined forces with the Pacific Beach Coalition to collect and recycle the world’s most littered item — cigarette butts. On Monday, a picnic table made with those recycled cigarette ends was installed at Mussel Rock car park.
Every year, volunteers with the Pacifica-based Pacific Beach Coalition collect thousands of cigarette butts that have been discarded at the beach and elsewhere in the local environment. Recently, the organization shipped them to TerraCycle, which processes the filters into plastic pellets for use in a variety of recycled products. The remaining tobacco is composted.
The gray picnic table made from recycled butts, among other materials, was installed at Mussel Rock on Monday.
The ongoing efforts of the Pacific Beach Coalition aim to clean up cigarette butts to keep them from adding to the debris in the ocean and coastal environment. Cigarette waste pollution is especially dangerous since the plastic litter is transported directly to the sea via storm drains, threatening the health of vital salt marsh estuaries.
“In 2013 one volunteer site captain asked volunteers to collect the filters in bags so he could combine them to show how many have been picked up. Sharing this collection with our cleanup leaders led to an instant initiative to collect all of the filters at our group cleanups to raise awareness,” said Pacific Beach Coalition representative Lynn Adams in a prepared statement. “Then in late 2014, we enrolled in the TerraCycle initiative to recycle the toxic filters and keep them out of landfill.
“We've since sent almost 1.3 million filters to be recycled, keeping them and their toxins out of the ocean, streams, and landfill,” she said.
The Pacific Beach Coalition has placed approximately 50 stations along the beaches and coastal trails for smokers to deposit cigarette butts. In addition to these stations, volunteers incorporated four central collection stations for people to drop off their collected filters from cleanups in their neighborhoods and at clean-up events.
When processed, the paper and tobacco are separated from the filter and composted. The filter is recycled into plastic pellets which can be used by manufacturers to make a number of products such as shipping pallets, ashtrays, picnic tables, and park benches.
TerraCycle has collected hundreds of millions of cigarette butts globally. Additionally, through its various recycling programs. the company says it has engaged over 200 million people across 20 countries to collect and recycle more than eight billion pieces of waste that were otherwise non-recyclable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.