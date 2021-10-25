Long day on the roads

Rain swamped Highway 1 at Manor Drive in Pacifica on Sunday. Photo courtesy Pacifica Police Department

Heavy rain and persistent winds blew over the Bay Area over the weekend, prompting evacuations, flooding roads, and knocking out power for thousands of residents. 

On Monday, authorities lifted evacuation orders in San Mateo County for a few South Coast communities in the CZU Lightning Complex fire burn zone, including areas near Loma Mar and Butano Creek State Park. The National Weather Service also lifted its wind and flash flood advisories. The Temporary Evacuation Point set up by the county and Cal Fire at the Ted Adcock Center in Half Moon Bay is now closed. 

More than 4.55 inches of rain fell in Half Moon Bay over the past 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service. That was moderate compared to elsewhere in the region. In the North Bay, Mount Tamalpias recorded 16.55 inches in the same span. 

On the Coastside, several residents posted images and videos on NextDoor of fallen trees that took down power lines and closed streets. In Pacifica, power remained out for much of the Sharp Park neighborhood, affecting at least 500 customers as well as a few residents in Linda Mar, according to PG&E’s outage map. Some structures in El Granada and Moss Beach remained without power as of Monday afternoon. 

It was a historic storm in terms of rainfall. Golden Gate Weather Services estimated about ​​4.02 inches of rain fell in San Francisco on Sunday, making it the fifth-wettest day in the city for the last 172 years. The consulting company stated that the weather event was the region’s third-largest storm according to its Bay Area Storm Index. The index rates a storm’s power based on factors like sustained rain, wind and gusts. Sunday’s rainfall was scaled as a 9.7 out of a possible 10. 

All that rain swamped some of the coastal infrastructure. The Pacifica Police Department cordoned off Highway 1 in both directions at Manor Drive for a time on Sunday. About a foot of water stood on part of Pescadero Creek Road, according to Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecilie Juliette. The hazardous road conditions on Sunday sent emergency personnel scrambling. Cal Fire crews from the Felton Emergency Command Center responded to 124 incidents over 24 hours on Sunday in San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. That’s nearly five times the 25 to 30 average number of responses. 

While meteorologists say that the worst of the storm appears to have passed, the National Weather Service’s High Surf Warning issued on Friday remains effective until 11 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Supervisor takes up complaints over rising meat prices during pandemic
featured

Supervisor takes up complaints over rising meat prices during pandemic

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, took a call from an unhappy constituent complaining about the skyrocketing price of meat. Following up, Canepa queried President Joe Biden’s administration and learned the White House has plans to change the consumer’s exp…

Nebraska court waits on Pacifica PD

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Nebraska authorities say they are awaiting evidence from the Pacifica Police Department after a Nebraska man was arrested on the coast in May when his two children were found dead in his home.

County reports 30 percent drop in local ag industry

County reports 30 percent drop in local ag industry

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

San Mateo County’s agricultural economy is shrinking at an alarming rate. Between 2019 and 2020, local agricultural production dropped by nearly 30 percent, a change that leaders say is mostly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire that forced month-l…

HIghway 1 closed south of tunnels due to fatal crash
breaking

HIghway 1 closed south of tunnels due to fatal crash

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated 6:10 p.m. A black sport utility vehicle went over the cliff south of the Devil's Slide tunnels on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in at least one fatality. An eyewitness described a terrifying moment leading up to the crash.

Federal dollars tackle pandemic, homelessness

Federal dollars tackle pandemic, homelessness

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

San Mateo County’s revised budget increases spending to $3.8 billion after a windfall of around $90 million worth of state and federal money came through to fund programs that combat the COVID-19 pandemic and restart the local economy.

Fairmont Shopping Center unveils new development plan after 40 years

Fairmont Shopping Center unveils new development plan after 40 years

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Gun stores and cannabis shops were two of the new uses that would have been conditionally allowed in Fairmont Shopping Center’s new development plan discussed at a recent Pacifica Planning Commission meeting, but the commissioners decided not to allow them.

Recommended for you