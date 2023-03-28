David McCarroll is generally pretty savvy about what should and shouldn’t go into his blue recycling bin for the weekly pickup, and he’s obsessive about plastics not ending up in the landfill. But the toothbrushes had him stymied.
“I found out that if I put them in the bin, they don’t actually get recycled,” he said. His bucket of used toothbrushes grew to 30 or more as he searched for a responsible way to get rid of them.
As society becomes more aware of the environmental downsides of throw-away culture, and as landfills top out and become unavailable for our trash, there are more and more options for recycling our old stuff. But it’s not always easy to know how and where to do it.
The familiar blue recycle bins have become part of life. We routinely push them to the curbside along with our gray trash bins, filled with Recycling 101 basics: glass, metal, clean paper, cardboard and any plastic marked with one of those triangular recycle symbols. These materials all have well-developed markets to recycle them into new products. “None of the correct materials put in our recycling bins is landfilled,” writes Chris Porter, general manager of Recology of the Coast.
Greenwaste recycling has been a more recent curbside offering. Last year, California passed SB1383, which requires all residents and businesses to recycle and compost organic waste. Recology has offered organic pickup for single-family residents for a number of years, and now is working to get green bins to businesses and apartments to comply with the new regulations.
Organic waste makes up over a third of what Californians throw away, according to the state agency CalWaste. In a landfill, organic matter breaks down into methane, a more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. As part of the state’s climate goals, the new regulations intend to divert 75 percent of that material from landfill to composting programs by 2025.
To do that, waste haulers like Recology now pick up a range of organic materials: yard waste such as branches, wood and lawn clippings, and kitchen waste such as food scraps (including meat), bones, eggshells, napkins, flowers, coffee grounds and paper food containers. “Organics” are anything that was once alive and can break down by rotting.
The greenwaste that Recology collects is composted into valuable soil amendments that are used on nearby farms — and also distributed for garden use at Recology’s biannual compost giveaway events.
Between the blue and the green bins, most of a household's trash can be repurposed in some useful way. But not everything recyclable can go into the bins. Recology’s Recycle Yard on Palmetto Avenue accepts a wider selection of material, including TVs and computers, mattresses, fluorescent bulbs, furniture, latex paint, oil and grease, styrofoam, small appliances and scrap metal.
Recycle Yard dropoff is available free to most city residents, although oddly not to apartment dwellers. Renter Gretchen Wengenroth discovered this recently when she tried to get rid of a broken chair. “I’m trying to keep my neighborhood from looking like a dump. What am I supposed to do?” she asked. Renters are advised to haul their unwanted stuff to Blue Line Transfer Facility in South San Francisco, but that involves both cost and inconvenience.
Similarly, it’s possible, but not easy, to recycle a number of other items that come into our lives regularly. Plastic films such as bags and bubble wrap can’t go into the recycle bin because they clog the sorting machines, but in Pacifica you can drop them in a bin at Linda Mar Safeway, or find other locations at bagandfilmrecycling.org. Best Buy stores offer e-waste recycling. A number of specialty recyclers take items such as pens, razors, makeup and printer ink.
David McCarroll found such a service that would recycle his toothbrushes, but when he checked into it, he found that the process came with a slew of costs and caveats. It was too much for even a dedicated recycler. “Look,” he said. “We’re Americans — we need this to be easy.”
