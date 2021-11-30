Recology customers in Pacifica will pay a little more in their garbage bills starting in January.

Last week, City Council approved a 5.51 percent rate increase for Recology for the term running from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022. Recology received a 3.26 percent rate increase last year as well.

This year, in addition to the operational increases to the rate, the new rate includes additional costs relating to California Senate Bill 1383 regarding organics recycling. The legislation mandates expanding the commercial organics collection that includes a new six-times-a-week organics service for commercial customers, said Director of Public Works Lisa Petersen. Additional costs were related to fleet replacement mandated by the California Air Resources Board vehicle compliance for reduction in vehicle emissions, she said.

The average rate increase over the last five years is 4.64 percent, Petersen said.

Only eight people protested the increase in writing, said Sarah Coffey. The increase would have failed if a majority of customers voted against it, she said.

Residential customers, most of whom subscribe to the 20-gallon can, will see their monthly rate increase from $26.14 to $27.58 per month, or an increase of $1.44 per month, Petersen said.

The city entered into an agreement with HFH Consultants for $20,000 to review the rate request with Recology and help with SB 1383 organic recycling, Petersen said.

“We lost revenue during COVID-19,” said Recology General Manager Chris Porter. “We couldn’t stop operating. We didn’t miss one pick up.”

City Council members thanked Porter for her work.

“There has been so much additional trash out there. Thank you,” said Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus. I called them about a dumped mattress. You have been doing a lot of hard work.”

In recent months, due to COVID-19 impacts, there has been a significant increase in the amount of garbage deposited in public trash cans and Pacifica Public Works Department has had to service them, said Petersen. It was necessary for Recology to increase existing services and to take on the city-serviced area, she said.

The beach areas from Esplanade to Pedro Point will be picked up twice a day, Monday through Friday, and once on Saturday and Sunday, Petersen said. The route will address the SamTrans lots at Crespi Drive and Linda Mar Boulevard, Petersen said. Recology is working with SamTrans to transfer service to Recology, Petersen said.

The increased service includes assistance with illegal dumping. r

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

