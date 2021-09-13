The California Gubernatorial Recall Election comes to a conclusion on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Ballots were mailed to all voters in California last month, and can be dropped off at drop boxes across the county, including at Half Moon Bay Library and the Pacifica Community Center.
Additionally, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Half Moon Bay’s Emergency Operations Center and St. Peter Parish in Pacifica. For a full list of vote centers and voting drop box locations, visit smcacre.org/post/vote-center-hours-and-locations.
Ballots must be signed and dropped or submitted by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted in the recall election. As of Saturday, San Mateo County had already received nearly 217,000 ballots. You can check if your ballot was accepted at california.ballottrax.net/voter/dashboard.
