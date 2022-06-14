From tomes about animals to hardcover mysteries, the Friends of the Library
book sale had something for everyone Friday and Saturday in the community room of the Sharp Park Library.
True crime, sports, religion, children’s books, cookbooks, Hollywood, drama, gardening, education science fiction and travel were just some of the 28 categories. The annual book sale raises money for the library.
Friends of the Library member Caroline Barba said she was very encouraged to see people waiting at the door to be let into the book sale.
“We have more books this time,” she said. “It’s like pre-pandemic times.”
The president of the Friends of the Library, Joan Putz, said on the second hour of the first day that the sale was going well.
“There are a lot of people. We are really selling a lot of books,” she said.
Book sale customer Jodi Guillottei said she and her children, ages 10 and 12, have been coming to the book sale for many years.
“We look forward to it. We love to collect children’s books. There are lots,” she said. “We love to donate, too. It’s been fun to see what we donated.”
Rebakah Cabral was shopping the tables. “It’s my first time,” she said. “I’ve been collecting books for a long time. This is a good opportunity.”
Alexandre Prisajui found some CDs of interest.
“It’s great. I love Jimmy Witherspoon. He is my favorite musician,” he said. “I am finding lots of music. It’s nice to be here. I love it. I’ve been coming here for 15 years.”
“This is great for the community,” said volunteer Irene Monahan. “I always find lots of books, and I donate them back.”
