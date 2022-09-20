After a one-year pandemic hiatus, Pacifica’s Rancho Day Fiesta returned on Saturday. There was plenty of color and fanfare at the Sánchez Adobe Historical Site during the first public event hosted there since the onset of the pandemic.
The annual festival hosted by the San Mateo County Historical Association on the third weekend of September is meant to give visitors a hands-on experience of ranch life in Mexican California. The event also serves as a fundraiser to restore the old adobe, once home to a former San Francisco mayor, Don Francisco Sánchez.
Performers donned bright early California clothing and provided traditional music and dance from the 1840s. Families were invited to try a variety of foods and activities from that time period like creating adobe bricks, candles, leather and corn husk dolls. There was even a calligraphy table. Visitors were encouraged to pose for photos in vintage garb in the adobe’s tack room. For Skeeter Noah, who has volunteered here for the past 10 years, seeing kids figure out something new is one of the day’s biggest joys.
“You can see the excitement they get to make things they might not have ever heard of before,” she said. “They can make a brick. What kids today are making bricks?”
Docents and volunteers guided people through numerous exhibits detailing the site’s history. The Sánchez Adobe Interpretive Center, which opened its doors in 2019, has new exhibits on the land’s Indigenous, Spanish and Mexican history. Visitors could learn about how Native American tribes, commonly referred to as Ohlone, lived, how Spanish explorers ventured into their land, and why Sánchez was granted 8,928 acres of land and lived with his family in the historic adobe house in 1846. Sánchez used the cattle for the hide-and-tallow trade at his Rancho San Pedro.
About 300 people came over the course of the day, according to volunteers. Charlyne Smith, a Pacifica resident for 62 years and something of a matriarch for this group of volunteers, said the event has been an annual tradition for the last 40 years.
“I like that we do history here,” she said. “We do all the crafts they would have done in 1846.”
