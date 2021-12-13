Rain continued to fall across the area on Monday morning as a string of storm systems made their way into the Bay Area. There was localized flooding and the National Weather Service issued several watches and warnings.
There was a flood advisory in effect for parts of San Mateo County. Authorities were particularly worried about low-lying areas of Highway 101 on the bayside, where over an inch of rain had fallen. That advisory was due to expire at 10:30 a.m.
There is also a high surf advisory for the region through Wednesday morning.
Rain was expected to continue through the day until 10 p.m. tonight. The weather service was expecting gusts up to 33 mph in areas and an additional inch of rain. The rain is likely to continue Tuesday morning then the skies should gradually clear. Rain is expected to start again on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.
