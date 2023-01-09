Rain continued to pound the coast on Monday morning and Californians from Los Angeles to the Oregon border did their best to cope with power outages, road closures and leaky roofs. There was little relief in sight.
A High Wind Warning was due to expire at 10 this morning; the Flood Watch runs through 4 p.m. The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain to level off after 11 a.m. today and expect steady winds of up to 18 mph. New precipitation today could amount to three-quarters of an inch. Rain picks up again after 11 p.m. tonight and wind gusts of up to 39 mph are expected on the coast. Another half-inch of rain is possible before daybreak on Tuesday.
Conditions do not improve with Tuesday’s forecast. Expect rain, heavy at times, particularly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The best chance for a significant break appears to be Thursday, when there is still a 30 percent chance of rain in the forecast.
The Coastside has been battered with a train of storms that began on New Year’s Eve, 10 days ago. There have been power outages, some lasting for days. Much of the southern end of the San Mateo County coast is dark and many in inland areas of El Granada, Moss Beach and Montara have been without power for days as well. There have been significant power outages in the Fairmont and Sharp Park regions of Pacifica as well as scattered outages elsewhere.
Heavy surf has been damaging in Pacifica. Some buildings along Beach Boulevard have suffered flooding — even concrete benches overlooking the sea have been damaged.
Roads have been flooded throughout the region. Manor Drive was closed for a time on Sunday. The traffic signal was out at Linda Mar Boulevard and Highway 1 during the Monday morning commute.
Important numbers:
To report significant road blockages, downed trees, flooding, clogged storm drains, and other non-life-threatening issues, contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at (650) 726-8286.
For county and other storm-related information, call 211.
Any life-threatening issues should be reported to 911.
For status on PG&E power outages, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/
(1) comment
Thanks to the Tribune for covering the Dec 31 2022 sanitary sewer (toilets and showers) flooding on Anza and the more than 350,000 viewers who have seen the report making this the second fastest growing video in San Mateo County history:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOUTjoOgBks
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.