Rain continued to pound the coast on Monday morning and Californians from Los Angeles to the Oregon border did their best to cope with power outages, road closures and leaky roofs. There was little relief in sight.

A High Wind Warning was due to expire at 10 this morning; the Flood Watch runs through 4 p.m. The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain to level off after 11 a.m. today and expect steady winds of up to 18 mph. New precipitation today could amount to three-quarters of an inch. Rain picks up again after 11 p.m. tonight and wind gusts of up to 39 mph are expected on the coast. Another half-inch of rain is possible before daybreak on Tuesday.

Conditions do not improve with Tuesday’s forecast. Expect rain, heavy at times, particularly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The best chance for a significant break appears to be Thursday, when there is still a 30 percent chance of rain in the forecast.

The Coastside has been battered with a train of storms that began on New Year’s Eve, 10 days ago. There have been power outages, some lasting for days. Much of the southern end of the San Mateo County coast is dark and many in inland areas of El Granada, Moss Beach and Montara have been without power for days as well. There have been significant power outages in the Fairmont and Sharp Park regions of Pacifica as well as scattered outages elsewhere.

Heavy surf has been damaging in Pacifica. Some buildings along Beach Boulevard have suffered flooding — even concrete benches overlooking the sea have been damaged.

Roads have been flooded throughout the region. Manor Drive was closed for a time on Sunday. The traffic signal was out at Linda Mar Boulevard and Highway 1 during the Monday morning commute.

Important numbers:

To report significant road blockages, downed trees, flooding, clogged storm drains, and other non-life-threatening issues, contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at (650) 726-8286.

For county and other storm-related information, call 211.

Any life-threatening issues should be reported to 911.

For status on PG&E power outages, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/

Tags

(1) comment

Dan Stegink
Dan Stegink

Thanks to the Tribune for covering the Dec 31 2022 sanitary sewer (toilets and showers) flooding on Anza and the more than 350,000 viewers who have seen the report making this the second fastest growing video in San Mateo County history:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOUTjoOgBks

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Girl Scouts on mission to ‘adopt’ a family in need

Girl Scouts on mission to ‘adopt’ a family in need

  • By April Seager
  • 1

Earlier this month, members of Girl Scout Troop 61981 traveled to San Juan Bautista to participate in an Adopt-a-Family holiday celebration. Event organizer Kate Chinca explained it was an informal party with a purpose.

Thieves get away from store

  • 0

Pacifica police say thieves attempting to burglarize a Skyline Boulevard convenience store fled the wrong way on Interstate 280 to evade arrest.

Merry Manor art walk returns

Merry Manor art walk returns

  • 0

A new tradition will continue this holiday season in the South Manor neighborhood. Last year, a group of artists in the area organized “Merry Manor,” a holiday art stroll and market. Participants opened their studios, garages, backyards and homes and invited neighbors to stop by. The event r…

Merry Manor tradition builds for second year

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Due in large part to the enthusiasm and determination of resident Kristina Ayala, the newest addition to Pacifica’s holiday art events, Merry Manor Holiday Art Stroll, returns for its second year on Dec. 17. The neighborhood event featuring arts and crafts for sale at various homes runs from…

Horsley looks back on 3 decades of service

Horsley looks back on 3 decades of service

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

The bare spots on the walls of San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley’s office reveal that he started the process of vacating a position he has held for 12 years. One of the photos still hanging shows Horsley as a young Daly City police officer with a full head of hair. The pictures and oth…

Rothenberg remembered as humanitarian, showman, protector of open space
featured

Rothenberg remembered as humanitarian, showman, protector of open space

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • Updated
  • 2

At the top of Sweeney Ridge in the hills above Pacifica, European explorers first viewed San Francisco Bay. West from the ridge, a trail stretches steeply downhill past Shelldance Gardens to the roadcut of Highway 1, and beyond that to Mori Point, where you can watch migrating whales and, on…

Recommended for you