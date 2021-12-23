A steady rain continued to fall on Thursday morning and it was looking like a long day on coastal roads both for commuters and those looking to make it to holiday destinations.
By 9 a.m., there was relatively minor flooding and portents of further problems across the region. Here’s an incomplete list:
- CHP reported a tree down blocking Virginia Avenue near Highway 1 in Moss Beach.
- Further south, near the Half Moon Bay Airport, the CHP reported that five inches of water covered the entire roadway as early as 7 a.m. It was passable an hour later but several inches of water remained.
- Residents in El Granada reported that some streets and road shoulders had turned into fast-moving streams as water rushed downhill.
- On Highway 92, water was beginning to pond on the shoulder of the eastbound lane east of Half Moon Bay.
- A collision on Interstate 280, just south of Highway 92, temporarily blocked some lanes as crews attempted to remove the debris.
There is a chance of rain continuing through the day, however it is expected to clear later tonight. For now, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for much of the region and a Gale Warning offshore.
