Could be a long day on area roads

Highway 1 at the Half Moon Bay Airport was covered in five inches of water early Thursday morning. Debra Hershon / Tribune

A steady rain continued to fall on Thursday morning and it was looking like a long day on coastal roads both for commuters and those looking to make it to holiday destinations.

By 9 a.m., there was relatively minor flooding and portents of further problems across the region. Here’s an incomplete list:

  • CHP reported a tree down blocking Virginia Avenue near Highway 1 in Moss Beach.
  • Further south, near the Half Moon Bay Airport, the CHP reported that five inches of water covered the entire roadway as early as 7 a.m. It was passable an hour later but several inches of water remained.
  • Residents in El Granada reported that some streets and road shoulders had turned into fast-moving streams as water rushed downhill.
  • On Highway 92, water was beginning to pond on the shoulder of the eastbound lane east of Half Moon Bay.
  • A collision on Interstate 280, just south of Highway 92, temporarily blocked some lanes as crews attempted to remove the debris.

There is a chance of rain continuing through the day, however it is expected to clear later tonight. For now, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for much of the region and a Gale Warning offshore.

