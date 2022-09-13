What do you collect?
“Tiki mugs, skateboards and geckos.”
— Steve Franks, Westview
“Everything, ugh.”
— Pamela Elliott, Park Pacifica
“Emotional baggage?”
— Ed Ochi, Sharp Park
“Vintage rock ‘n’ roll posters.”
— Kirk Rodgers, Linda Mar
Pacifica School District administrators and teachers have been scrambling to get the district’s six campuses ready for today’s opening. Every campus has been undergoing construction — thanks to the Measure O bond. Much of that work is substantially complete although some details remain.
The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the November general election passed on Friday, putting the roster of fall contests into view. Races to represent the coast in Congress and on the county Board of Supervisors will likely command the most attention while many candidates for …
“Ammamak! Let’s eat!” With these last words of a Chochenyo Ohlone mealtime blessing, Vincent Medina invited a group
Linda Mar Beach went to the dogs on Saturday as thousands of two-legged animals turned out on a gray day to watch brave dogs romp in the surf and onto a million social media feeds. The occasion was the World Dog Surfing Championships, which made Pacifica the canine capital of the Bay Area fo…
San Mateo County remained in the high/red level of community spread of COVID-19 as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however the number of cases recorded has been dropping steadily since a peak that extended well into July.
During the intense rains of Oct. 24, 2021, a Pacifica couple discovered that sewage was backing up into their Crespi Drive home. It flooded the floors and soaked the walls. Now the couple, Antonio and Silvia Buendia, are suing the city of Pacifica for damages related to the event.
Students at Oceana and Terra Nova high schools returned to class this week. Pacifica elementary and middle school students follow them with the start of school next week.
