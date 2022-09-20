If you owned the Rockaway Quarry, what would you do with it?
“Nine-hole executive golf course. Call it Quarry Rock GC and build a state-of-the-art clubhouse/watering hole at the bowl. Pacifica makes zero money from Sharp Park. Hotels and restaurants are already there. It would be more famous than the Taco Bell on Linda Mar Beach.”
— Michael Collins, Park Pacifica
“You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. One of the two things that makes Pacifica desirable is the open space. The people have made it a free-run dog park with amazing hiking and bike trails. Take that and dress it up a little.”
— Kenneth M. Sailors, Pacific Manor
“Place for dirt bikes and dune buggies, just like the hills surrounding it.”
— Charley Straight, Fairmont
“I would build up the front side and make a meteor crater out of it and sell tickets to see the flying saucer that crashed on the inside.”
— Joe Brown, South Pacific Manor
