The Rockaway Quarry Reclamation Plan is underway with a draft environmental impact report. Comments on the draft environmental impact report are due by 5 p.m. on April 4.
The quarry closed in 1987. The current property owner, Preserve @ Pacifica LLC, has committed to reclaiming the land. The purpose of the reclamation plan is to restore a more natural pre-mining appearance. The grading work will involve importing approximately 1 million cubic yards of fill material over a period of four years.
The idea is to render the land in a usable condition that is readily adaptable for other land uses and to mitigate any public health threat as a result of previous uses.
The Quarry Reclamation Plan does not include the development of any buildings or change of use of the quarry site. That would have to be separately approved.
The city of Pacifica owns a parcel dividing the quarry site. It contains the Calera Creek Multi-Purpose Trail. That will remain open, but periodic closures may be necessary to move equipment across the trail that connects the two parcels of the quarry.
Baylands Soil Pacifica LLC is undertaking the reclamation.
Readers asked the Tribune about the possible use of pesticides in the reclamation. Deputy Director of Planning Christian Murdock said spraying would be kept to a minimum.
“The reclamation plan indicates that herbicide would be used only when weed management by hand/mechanical means is infeasible,” he wrote in an email to the Tribune, “If used, it must be applied by a licensed pesticide professional and if used in an aquatic setting must use an herbicide approved for that use by the Environmental Protection Agency.”
He went on to say herbicide would not be used in a 60-foot buffer around
aquatic features and within 100 feet of Calera Creek. “There are unfortunately some invasive species that do not respond well only
to hand/mechanical removal and will resprout unless
an herbicide is used,” he wrote.
The reclamation will take four years to complete after all permits are received.
“The project would also create new trails that are properly designed and safe for public use, as opposed to the current informal trail system,” Murdock wrote.
The California Coastal Commission will have to approve the permit.
“After the close of the public comment period, the city will evaluate the comments received and prepare written responses to the comments,” wrote Murdock. “After that, the city will schedule the project for a public hearing. No dates have been identified at this time and we’re probably two to three months away from the first potential hearing.”
Resident Peter Loeb noted that the reclamation would set the stage for future
development and that could have a major impact on traffic on Highway 1. And Loeb, who is a member of the board of directors of the Coastside News Group, which owns the Tribune, said residents should be prepared for thousands of truck trips on the highway over the years to build up the quarry floor.
Dinah Verby submitted a public comment to the General Plan update that deals with Rockaway Quarry.
Verby states “the land use designation of visitor serving commercial in the parts of the Quarry known as the flatlands and the pit or pad is inconsistent with the fact that these areas have been identified as potential environmentally sensitive habitat areas as shown in Figures 7-3 of the General Plan and 3-7.3 in the DEIR. It is also internally inconsistent with many guiding and implementing policies articulated in the General Plan update for protection of such areas. The level and intensity of development contemplated in the preferred plan is incompatible with the Coastal Act policies and seems unlikely to be approved by the Coastal Commission.”
Verby’s public comment to the General Plan update continues to state that in many instances the General Plan and General Plan DEIR are relying on old, outdated data about biological assessments.
Verby states the General Plan DEIR fails to analyze the impacts of the Quarry Reclamation Plan submitted in 2020 and revised on Feb. 14. She noted the need for wetlands mitigation and conservation easements, which would preclude development.
While noting the reclamation work must occur, there is no analysis of the impacts of the reclamation plan or analysis of actual pending reclamation plans, which proposes filling the wetlands west of the creek and creating new mitigation wetlands in the middle of the quarry flats as well as a conservation easement, Verby stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.