The (usually) annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival is canceled this year, but that won’t stop the time-honored World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, scheduled for Monday at the I.D.E.S. grounds on Main Street in Half Moon Bay. 

In its 48th year, the competition has increased its prize to $9 per pound for the 2021 champion and added a $30,000 award to anyone who breaks the current world record for largest pumpkin. 

The weigh-off, open to the public, is set to begin at 7 a.m. and will also be streamed live on Facebook. Officials from the San Mateo County Department of Agriculture Office of Weights and Measures and the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth will oversee the weighing with an official 5-ton, digital scale. 

Other $1,000 prizes will be awarded to the grower of the most beautiful pumpkin and the biggest California and Coastside pumpkins. 

Last year’s champion, Travis Gienger, defeated the competition with a 2,350-pound pumpkin that was also named the heaviest pumpkin in North America in 2020. 

The weigh-off will take place this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has canceled the traditional pumpkin festival for the last two years. Last year’s weigh-off was moved to the more remote Long Branch Farms on Verde Road, and was open only to participants and media. 

Organizer Tim Beeman wrote in a press release that this year’s event will adhere to all local safety restrictions. The California Department of Public Health

recommends requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for any outdoor event with

more than 10,000 attendees.

It’s not clear how many

will be in attendance on Monday, but, traditionally, the event draws fewer than 10,000. Organizers are not planning to ask for vaccination or testing proof. Face coverings continue to be optional outdoors. r

Sarah Wright is the deputy editor for the Review. She reports on unincorporated San Mateo County and local schools. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and has worked in policy and communications in Washington, D.C.

Small fire on GGNRA property quickly contained

Five fire companies from North County Fire Authority responded to an overnight fire at a homeless encampment on Golden Gate National Recreation property. No structures were threatened and no injuries reported.

Recall campaign heats up across county
Recall campaign heats up across county

  • By Sarah Wright
With ballots arriving in the mail earlier this month, the election to decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is heating up locally. Democrats and Republicans are campaigning in earnest, hosting events and building support among local voters.

Vaccine booster shots available in county next month

  • By Sarah Wright
San Mateo County will begin administering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 20, the date recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County officials say there are enough doses to get shots in arms for everyone who wants a booster.

COVID-19 grants offer lifeline to Pacifica restaurants and staff
COVID-19 grants offer lifeline to Pacifica restaurants and staff

  • By Sarah Wright and Jane Northrop
On March 17, just nine days after its five-year anniversary, Breaker’s Breakfast, Lunch and Brunch was forced to close. As the pandemic raged, the Rockaway Beach diner’s doors would stay shut for nine months. But even after reopening last fall, the struggle wasn’t over.

Church withdraws application, may seek zoning change to allow new use

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
A controversial application for a change in land use has been withdrawn. Iglesia Ni Cristo Church, the owner of the former stables at 650 Cape Breton Drive, withdrew its application Friday for a church within the cafe building on the property, said Deputy Planning Director Christian Murdock.…

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases reported at area schools

  • By Sarah Wright
Thirteen cases of COVID-19 have been reported at local schools after they reopened for in-person learning just over a week ago. Two positive cases were identified among students at Hatch Elementary School in Half Moon Bay, two at Ocean Shore Elementary School in Pacifica. There were nine acr…

Body identified as that of San Francisco woman
Body identified as that of San Francisco woman

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
The body of a woman who washed ashore in Pacifica in June was identified Tuesday when the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Kan Jean Chang Fung. Fung was an 84-year-old San Francisco resident.

Water district looks to cut back on waste amid ongoing drought

  • By Jane Northrop
The North Coast County Water District board was expected to vote today to establish new rules aimed at curtailing water waste and ultimately turning off the spigot if scofflaws won’t comply. The effective date would be Aug. 25, after the publication of the ordinance.

