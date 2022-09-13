Even before the lines of cars loaded with boogie boards and sand toys could head home from the final summer weekends at the beach, pumpkins and hay bales began to appear at farm stands and pumpkin patches along Cabrillo Highway and up Highway 92. The rows of orange gourds offered an early reminder of the looming turn of seasons and the promise of more traffic as visitors come to enjoy the fall bounty on the coast.
At Farmer John’s, the pumpkin patch tradition continues with Danny Bretao and Danny Lopes in charge for the second year after John Muller and his wife, Eda, retired during the pandemic. The new proprietors put up a row of banners waving in the breeze and hadn’t even finished laying out all of the pumpkins before a steady line of customers showed up on Saturday.
Bretao watched families pulling the familiar red wagons and filling them with an assortment of pumpkins. He described it as “a good opening day.”
Though he spends most of the year working in construction, Bretao seemed completely at home driving the tractor for a hayride and then sitting down with his family for lunch beside an enclosure with sheep and goats.
As they did last year, Bretao and Lopes plan on inviting local vendors to open pop-up stands at the farm and sell other locally produced goods to enliven the grounds. Farmer John wasn’t present for opening weekend, but Bretao expects him to wander through occasionally as he did last year.
At Andreotti Family Farms next door, visitors headed into the fields to harvest bunches of sunflowers. The groups of people meandering through the tall rows seemed to disregard the growing number of pumpkins they passed on their way in, focusing instead on the bright beacons of late summer growing on their long stems.
From the Kelly Avenue side of the Andreotti fields, where the family has grown produce since 1926, crews could be seen cutting the vines and filling bins with pumpkins to transport for sale. Terry Andreotti said the farm plants a dozen or more varieties of the fall squash each year. She reported that the crops did well this year despite the lack of rain.
“We only needed to water them three times,” she said.
Both the Andreotti and Farmer John properties pump groundwater to fill ponds and then use the water to irrigate their crops.
Pumpkins are showing up in large numbers at farm stands such as Tom and Pete’s in Half Moon Bay and in all directions around the town as well.
While talking to reporters about the history of pumpkin-growing on the coast, Andreotti reminded her audience that not all of the stands selling the Halloween symbols grow their product themselves. Some vendors who grew their own in the past, she pointed out, now purchase and truck in some or all of their pumpkins from farms outside of the area.
On the first unofficial weekend of “pumpkin season,” however, most customers seemed perfectly content to enjoy the country feeling and to pick out their own Halloween decorations without worrying about their origins. With the 50th anniversary Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival approaching, Half Moon Bay seems determined to retain its title of “Pumpkin Capital of the World” even if locals whisper about the disappearing fields of orange.
