In-person classes for the Pacifica School District begin Monday, April 19, for some classes, Superintendent Heather Olsen announced on Friday.
Students will return by their groups in an “AA/BB” learning model. That means one cohort of students will attend in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other cohort on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be a learn-from-home day. Preschool through third-graders in Group A begin April 19. Preschoolers through third graders in Group B begin on Thursday, April 22. Asynchronous days — in which students will learn on their own — will allow for teacher preparation and will be held April 15-16 for preschool through third grade.
For fourth through eighth grades, Group A begins on Monday, April 26 and Group B begins on Thursday, April 22. Asynchronous days for teacher preparation are scheduled April 19-20.
All school sites will host a virtual family orientation before in-person instruction begins.
This hybrid learning model ensures the necessary space is maintained in classrooms. About one half of the class will attend in-person classes at one time. The rest will be learning at home. All students will learn at home on Wednesdays. When students are learning from home, there will be about 30 minutes of connection with a teacher via Zoom.
In-person classes begin in the morning and will last 180 minutes for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten. First through third graders will attend school for four hours. Students in fourth through eighth grades will attend school for 4 hours and 15 minutes, including recess. The start and end time at each school will be staggered by grade level to provide space for physical distancing.
“PSD chose two days for the full instructional time for two reasons,” Olsen wrote in her update to the PSD community. “We did not feel we could adequately address cleaning of the classrooms each day between sessions and this model required fewer transitions for families.
“I recognize that a hybrid model is not a typical idea of what school looks like, however this is our next step in safely reopening our schools.,” she wrote. “The district will be in this stage for eight weeks as we complete this school year.”
Students in the continuum classes who decide to stay with distance learning may be assigned a new teacher. Families of special education students will receive more information today from Julie Carrillo, director of special education.
Olsen said she hopes all schools will be open for in-person instruction in the fall.
“It is likely the guidance around the safety requirements will be revised as more schools are continuing to open,” she wrote.
