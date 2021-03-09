Parents in the Pacifica School District are asking the school board and the superintendent for an immediate return to in-person learning. The school district says it is answering that call, pending complete vaccination of all staff.
The petition states that at this stage of the pandemic, mitigation measures in place in other districts should be investigated for PSD. Those who signed wanted PSD to follow the recommendations of the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as recommendations from President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom and move expeditiously toward reopening. They also asked PSD to commit to live classes five days a week in the fall.
In the beginning of the year, the petition signers said they supported distance learning despite the challenges. Many thought they became their children’s teachers over the last year.
“Of course, that hasn’t worked well and it is not an equitable system of education when we have parents who are frontline essential workers juggling home schooling and work and struggling day to day to make ends meet, which has intensified during the pandemic,” the petition states.
PSD parents Erin Pickett and Sanika Abbi, who signed the petition, met with Superintendent Heather Olsen about their concerns, and posted updates to the petitioners. They learned a hybrid plan would be in place through this semester and the fall semester. Staff must be vaccinated for schools to open for in-person classes, the district says. Social distancing safety measures will need to be put in place to return in the fall full time.
Olsen wrote in an update on Feb. 24 that in-person instruction will happen when all staff receives all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. One third, so far, have been vaccinated. Some went to a San Mateo County vaccination event at the San Mateo County Event Center on Feb. 22. Others have been checking other vaccine sites through myturn.ca.gov.
State Assembly Bill 86 provides $2 billion to incentivize local schools to reopen by April 1 and offers funding for schools to offer in-person classes to small groups of students. The bill also provides $4.56 billion in student learning recovery grants. But, in Pacifica, the stakeholders said money isn’t the issue.
PSD and Laguna Salada Education Association reached an agreement to return to in-person instruction, pending board approval, which was expected March 10, the update stated. PSD is preparing for a return to school in mid-April, but that depends on how many have been vaccinated.
“We will continue to update the public about our return to school plans,” Olsen wrote in an email to the Tribune. “We’ve made great progress on staff vaccinations in just the first two weeks, but it will take more time for the staff to be vaccinated. Our return to school date is dependent on staff access to the vaccine.”
The district expects to make an announcement about the start of school two weeks before opening day.
“We plan with the return of transitional kindergarten through second grade first. A week later, we will have grades three to five return and following that, a return to grades six through eight. A number of families are not yet ready to return to in-person instruction. This week we will survey them,” she wrote.
