Kerrigan Bull, my granddaughter, asked me, “Pa, how many states have you been in?”
That question came as she gets ready to move from Idaho, where she graduated from Boise State University last week. She now prepares to live in Massachusetts for the next two years. Actually, Kerrigan has been a traveling bug for most of her 22 years. Many of her early year vacations were to Major League Baseball cities, as she and her dad are real baseball fans. Her travels have taken her through 33 states.
I had to think a minute about myself, but the number is 39, mostly due to the fact that, as a youngster, my family moved around a lot. Our travels took us driving through many states to reach our destinations. Add in my work with the Postal Service, taking me to many parts of the country, and family vacations with Marian and our two children. So, 39.
We recently traveled to Boise for our second trip to Idaho. Again I was excited to visit, thinking maybe this trip I could walk on the Blue Field. But, just as I learned on our first visit last year, nobody walks on the Blue Field. This time it was reserved for the 2,929 graduating students during the 2023 Boise State commencement. The Blue Field was covered with planks, and I’m not returning.
Here’s where I beg your indulgence for a minute. I have to brag about Kerrigan and tell you how proud we are of her. Isn’t that just like a grandparent? First, she spent three of her four years being robbed of a true college experience. COVID-19 took her away from the campus with most of her participation coming via Zoom. However, she was one of 200 students who graduated summa cum laude.
In her time at BSU she was an adviser for the Psychology Department, a transfer student orientation adviser, a teaching assistant for statistics, an intern for the Psychology Department, a member of the student leadership board for College of Arts and Sciences and a member of the Student Philanthropy Board. She sat on interviews as a student representative for the Psychology Department faculty search committee, sat on the graduation student speaker review committee, and was one of 75 student leaders honored at graduation.
Next year she will attend Boston College to pursue a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs.
Congratulations, Kerrigan!
Remember Big Rec: If you played high school or semi-pro baseball in the 1950s and ’60s you most likely found yourself playing on Big Rec Field at Golden Gate Park. Those years were the heydays of baseball talent in San Francisco. Every Saturday and Sunday people gathered at the park to possibly see future pro players.
One regular at Big Rec was Sam Levin. He announced the weekend games starting in the ’50s and continued for the next 25 years. He announced high school AAA games, semi-pro and many other leagues. Many players who played on that field later became minor leaguers, and some even made it to the majors.
“It was fun playing at Big Rec,” said Ken Mooney, who is a member of the San Francisco Baseball Old Timers Association. “Sam Levin had a way of making you feel like you were someone. He knew the names of all the players, and even some of the families. It was fun to hear your name called, even if you weren’t playing in the game.”
Mooney said it wasn’t uncommon for Levin to call out players: “There’s Ken Mooney, catcher for Riordan High School.”
Marian, my wife, was a regular visitor at Big Rec, as her brother, Jack, played semi-pro ball for New Pisa. Playing for Lincoln High School in 1957-58, he later signed to play with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Marian tells stories of when she and her family came to the park and Levin would announce loudly, “‘Here come the Kerrigan family, and their beautiful daughter.’ It was so embarrassing.”
After Marian and I married in 1966, we lived a few blocks from Big Rec, so we had many enjoyable weekends of watching baseball games.
Mooney, as a member of the Old Timers Baseball Association, is spearheading a committee to have a plaque of Sam Levin installed on the viewing stands at the park. The association is working with the San Francisco Parks Alliance to install the plaque. They are seeking donations to inscribe and install it. The total cost for the project is $6,000.
Many Pacificans are members of the Old Timers. The organization has been holding monthly meetings and dinners at Nick’s Rockaway for over 60 years.
Alister MacKenzie exhibit: The next time you visit the Sharp Park Golf Course take a moment to view an exhibit dedicated to the architect of the course, Alister MacKenzie. The exhibit is displayed in the entry hall of the Sharp Park Clubhouse.
Donated to the city of San Francisco by the nonprofit San Francisco Public Golf Alliance, the exhibit features photographs of MacKenzie and his collaborators Robert Hunter, Bobby Jones and Marion Hollis. It also has MacKenzie’s original 1932 Sharp Park routing map, photos of construction of Sharp Park and MacKenzie’s famous Cypress Point Club on the Monterey Peninsula, a MacKenzie-drawn map of the Old Course at St. Andrews, the Scottish ancestral home of golf, the architect’s design principles, and a catalogue of his most famous golf courses around the world.
The Spanish Revival-style Sharp Park clubhouse is the work of Willis Polk, one of San Francisco’s preeminent early-20th century architectural firms. Both the Sharp Park Golf Course and clubhouse are recognized as historically significant properties and landmarks by San Francisco and the City of Pacifica.
