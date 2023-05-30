From left, Aaron Reif, Jim Sullivan, Arlene Patton, chair of the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee, and committee member Amanda Skaggs. Sullivan was granted the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee annual Open Space Preservation Award for his outstanding contributions toward the preservation of Pacifica open space and trails. Sullivan was a devoted volunteer, promoting and helping maintain many of Pacifica's regional trails, specifically the Bay Area Ridge Trail, the California Coastal Trail and the Ohlone-Portola Heritage Trail. He was also instrumental in the naming of the Ahni Trail on Cattle Hill with direct work with the Ramaytush Ohlone Tribe and the help of a survey and input from the public. Committee members said they were deeply appreciative of all of his work and dedication over the years.
(1) comment
Congratulations Jimmy! Been golfing recently? ❤️💋❤️ Chrissy
