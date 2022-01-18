The wild Prohibition days of rumrunners, moonshiners and speakeasies in what is now Pacifica will be the topic of a presentation offered via Zoom by the Pacifica Historical Society.
The event is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Carmen Blair, deputy director of the San Mateo County Historical Association, will share stories she discovered while researching exhibits for the San Mateo County History Museum.
It was a time when the area was infamous, considered the “wettest” county in the state during Prohibition. Rumrunners landed Canadian whiskey on isolated beaches, moonshiners operated in homes, and
speakeasies drew clients from San Francisco and beyond.
The talk coincides with a new exhibit produced by the Pacifica Historical Society about Pedro Point and Shelter Cove, both areas that saw lots of activity during Prohibition.
Prohibition was big business: In just one day in 1923, about 40,000 cases of whiskey were unloaded at Pedro Point. Federal agents eventually blasted shut the old Shelter Cove railroad tunnel that rumrunners used to store the hooch.
Colorful residents included Harry Danmann, an early Pedro Point settler who operated a boarding house and tavern, and artist Mary Harris who trekked up and down the Shelter
Cove steps until she was 100, after storms knocked out the road to the isolated cove.
The exhibit includes material gathered from memoirs, videos and interviews from longtime Pacifica residents and others who remember Pedro Point and Shelter Cove in the 1930s into the 1950s, a time
when it was a popular beach spot.
Blair joined the staff of the San Mateo County Historical Association in 1998 and has been the deputy director since 2007. She is involved with school programs, public programs for adults and children, exhibit design and publications. Her academic credentials include degrees in both history and museum science.
To register for the Jan. 29 presentation and receive a Zoom invitation, send an email to info@pacificahistory.org. Attendance is limited, so register early. Priority will be given to members of the Pacifica Historical Society.
The Pedro Point and Shelter Cove exhibit will be on display during the regular hours of the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, see pacificahistory.org.
-From staff reports
