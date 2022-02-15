After a decade of presenting information about pension system debt in California, the pension tracker website created by Stanford’s Joe Nation will shut down at the end of February. Nation believes that the website has helped draw attention to the problem and some reforms have been made, but pension liabilities remain an issue throughout the state.

While serving in the California Assembly from 2000-2006, Nation tried to focus public attention on pension liabilities, which he views as a looming problem for many cities, counties and special districts as well as the state itself. He says that when he left the Assembly, “there was almost no noise about this at all.”

Nation is concerned that pension debt “is going to crash down at some point.” After completing his third term in the Assembly, he joined the public policy program at Stanford and began working on the website he hoped would make the rather abstract problem of pension liability more real for people.

“When you’re talking about an unfunded liability of a trillion dollars,” Nation explains, “people kind of just say, ‘Yeah, whatever. Is that a lot?’”

Nation and his team compiled 4 million data points and presented them on a pension tracker website in a way that he hopes enables people to grasp the magnitude of the issue.

“The idea was to take this somewhat abstract problem,” Nation says, “and bring it down to the local level. So that you could say, to take a real example, the city of Palo Alto has an unfunded liability per household of about $95,000. That’s real money. Even in Palo Alto, that’s real money.”

The website allows users to look up any city or district and see the amount of liability and specifically how much debt there is per household and per person in that system, and compare these amounts with other cities and districts throughout the state.

For example, in 2019 the value of pension assets held by the city of Pacifica was over $176 million. The amount of debt toward pension obligations was about $60 million, which is about $5,000 per household. That ranks Pacifica 129 out of 448 cities in the state.

Yet there is an additional consideration in the way these numbers are calculated that Nation hopes the website makes apparent. The pension funds typically plan on a growth in their assets of about 7 percent each year. That enables them to treat the amount of debt on $100 due to be paid next year as $93. Nation thinks 4 percent is a more accurate growth factor and notes that some economists would recommend putting it closer to 2 percent.

To illuminate the differences, the pension tracker site lists the numbers both in terms of the current market value of assets and liabilities, and “actuarial values” as calculated by the fund managers. For Pacifica the amount of debt jumps to $205 million and household debt to over $15,000 when calculated at actual market value.

Half Moon Bay stands in better position than its neighbor to the north with liabilities under $9,000 per household, ranking 262 among California cities. A lower rank is preferable because it indicates less debt. “These are not horrible numbers for Half Moon Bay,” Nation observed. While the numbers might not be overwhelming for city residents, they do not include pension obligations accrued through other local agencies such as the Coastside Fire Protection District and San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. 

Asked whether the website has done its job, Nation says, “It was just about awareness. Obviously, we were hoping this would lead to additional reforms.” He believes pension debt is already harming localities.

“Cities and counties and special districts and school districts every year are having to pay a lot more in pensions,” he said. “They only have a pie that’s this big and that pension slice of the pie is getting bigger and bigger, which means the other slices are getting smaller.”

Tags

