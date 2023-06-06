This past Saturday, community members gathered for the second annual Pacifica Pride Parade. The rainbow-bedecked event featured unique floats, representation from LGBTQ+ groups and plenty of food and activities for all ages.
The parade started on the south end of Palmetto Avenue and ended at the Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School where guests were treated to food trucks and live performances. Despite this only being the parade’s second year, many were pleasantly surprised by the large turnout.
“It's been great to see just, you know, all the groups that are here, how many people actually showed up,” said Peihu Ku, a volunteer at the parade and with Coast Pride, the Half Moon Bay-based organization that put the event together. “People are still walking off the parade, and so it's really impressive to see just so many people.”
Parade participants held a variety of rainbow flags. Some were blowing bubbles. Several cars were outfitted with the Pride flag and signs like the one on a truck proclaiming “Proud Parents.” Pacifica Police Department was also present and new Police Chief Maria Sarasua drove an old police car as a part of the parade.
“There are people within the LGBTQ community that need to feel our love and support. (They) need to feel a part of the community, and the Police Department is a part of the community,” Sarasua said. “And we had LGBTQ within our own ranks at the Police Department. So it's very, very special for us to be here to show them that we are all one community — inclusive and accepting of one another.”
Several people also held up signs and spoke about the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation happening all over the country.
“I think that at this moment in time, it's especially important to spread positive energy and spread the love,” said Hearty Heartlight, a stilt-walker in the parade. Heartlight and his family run Earth Capades, a group that performs at schools and festivals. The group aims to help make Pacifica more queer-positive. Heartlight has been performing at parades for almost three decades.
Heartlight’s family has been affected by the recent bills and political climate, and he finds events like these in Pacifica to be important right now.
San Mateo County is hosting several more Pride events throughout the month of June. More parades are scheduled, like those in San Mateo and Half Moon Bay on June 11, as well as the more well-known San Francisco Pride Parade on June 25. For details on Coastside events, visit coastpride.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.