Pacifica’s Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee’s preservation award for 2022 has been presented to Kathy Kellerman.

The proclamation presented by committee chair Arlene Patton to City Council stated that Kellerman made significant contributions to the preservation and protection of Pacifica’s open spaces and natural resources for the benefit of Pacifica’s residents and surrounding communities.

She has been a dynamic force as an open space advocate and preservationist, not only on the Pacifica Land Trust board but for many of Pacifica’s environmental groups.

Kellerman started her community service career in Pacifica by volunteering to lead native plant landscaping at Ocean Shore School and was active in the Environmental Action Team and supported the Oceans Week program. These activities led to work for the local habitat restoration company Go Native, which fostered her involvement in many Coastside restoration efforts.

Kathy Kellerman

Kathy Kellerman checks to see if the seeds of a yellow bush lupine are ready to collect.

Photo courtesy Arlene Patton

Kellerman spearheaded the Pacifica Land Trust’s restoration and trails project on the Pedro Point Headlands and was instrumental at every phase, from the writing of the grant proposals to serving as project manager for the various phases of work. She worked with the hired consultants to steer the project through the complex Coastal Development Permit process. She oversaw the trails improvement from start to finish and used her scientific knowledge and skills to establish a temporary native plant nursery. She also worked with the volunteer Pedro Point Headlands stewards to grow the plants for Pedro Point Headlands and then directed the revegetation efforts.

Elsewhere in Pacifica, Kellerman volunteered with such groups as the California Native Plant Society, the Pacifica Gardens, the Pacific Beach Coalition, Friends of San Pedro Valley Park and the San Pedro Creek Watershed Coalition. She also grew innumerable native plants for the restoration of Pedro Point Headlands, Pacifica State Beach and the Rockaway-Linda Mar section for the California Coastal Trail.

Kellerman served on an advisory committee with the California Coastal Conservancy to help design the new segment of the California Coastal Trail that will complete the “gap” between the Pedro Point neighborhood and the Devil’s Slide Trail. She organized and hosted several public workshops on the improvements for the Pedro Point Headlands and trails and shared her knowledge of the natural world in informative talks on various topics.

Mayor Mary Bier thanked her for her service at the April 25 City Council meeting when the proclamation was read by Patton.

“I am humbled to be this year’s recipient,” Kellerman said. “This is for the many people I have worked with from the city and the land trust making those projects and Go Native. I’m a biologist who appreciates seeing the red-legged frog and the other species that make this a diverse place.” 

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

