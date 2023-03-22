Power was out across much of Pacifica on Wednesday as PG&E crews struggled to keep up with downed trees over lines and other mayhem across the region.
Power was out in Rockaway Beach, Vallemar, Sharp Park and in other sections of the city. The outages were affecting more than 5,000 people and it appeared Pacifica was among the hardest-hit areas following strong storms that began on Tuesday and lingered into the day on Wednesday.
