Two seats on the Pacifica City Council and local representation on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors were among the important decisions being made by local voters as polls closed on Tuesday. The Nov. 8 midterm elections included local and state races that will shape the area’s governance for years to come.
Polls close following momentous local elections
Clay Lambert
Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.
More Stories
- By Peter Tokofsky
At their most recent governing board meetings, the Cabrillo Unified School District and the Pacifica School District presented the results of the 2021-22 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress testing. The California Department of Education recently announced the release o…
- From staff reports
The city of Pacifica is planning two public meetings in the coming weeks that together will help shape the city’s vision of housing for years to come. The first meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Cabrillo School, 601 Crespi Drive.
- By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
- Updated
Students and their families at Sunset Ridge Elementary School speak English, Spanish, Tagalog, Arabic and Portuguese — and those are just the five most common languages. Perhaps that is one reason the students, families and staff celebrate this diversity — literally.
- By Jenna Hards, staff writer
Plenty of businesses are working hard toward post-pandemic recovery now that many restrictions have been lifted. The city of Pacifica is helping small and local businesses with a new electronic gift card program called Shop Pacifica.
- By Clay Lambert
- Updated
A political newcomer will represent voters in the Pacifica City Council’s District 2 where sitting Councilman Mike O’Neill is termed out of office after the November election. In separate virtual interviews, Christine Boles and Robby Bancroft answered questions about their vision for the fut…
Pacifica Police arrested a 63-year-old Daly City man early Friday for theft.
- By Clay Lambert
- Updated
Residents in Pedro Point and much of Linda Mar will select either a sitting council member seeking her second term or a political newcomer galvanized by a development proposal as their representative in the race for a seat on the City Council.
- By August Howell
Joel Zemenick, a longtime Pacifican and a beloved figure in the local surfing community, died on Oct. 9 at age 50. Authorities believe the cause of death was suicide.
- By Peter Tokofsky
After representing District 3 in San Mateo County for 12 years, Supervisor Don Horsley will step down at the end of the year. Voters will choose between San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan and Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller to replace Horsley.
- By August Howell
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rebecca Albin has been involved with Peninsula law enforcement for nearly 18 years — nearly eight with the Millbrae Police Department and 10 with the Sheriff's Office since it absorbed the department. Now, the new captain is a little more than a month …
