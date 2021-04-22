Tuesday will mark five years since a shooting on the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard endangered the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. Pacifica Police are hoping to use the anniversary to find the prime suspect.
Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Ricardo Colindres, shot the 25-year-old woman, who, along with her baby, survived the attack.
Colindres, who goes by the name “Ricky,” would be 30 years old now. He was 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, with brown hear and brown eyes. Police say Colindres knows he is wanted and may have altered his appearance.
There are arrest warrants out for Colindres on charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. Pacifica Police are working with the U.S. Marshal’s office to attempt to locate him, according to a press release.
Anyone with any information about Colindres’ whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s tipline, 1 (800) 336-0102 or the Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (650) 359-4444.
