Pacifica Police say a woman fell to her death from the bluffs on a Mori Point Trail on Sunday morning. As of Sunday evening, they had not released her name pending notification of next of kin.
Police say they were called at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday to say a woman had tripped and fallen from the bluffs. The scene was just north of the San Marlo parking lot in Rockaway Beach.
Police responded along with North County Fire Authority personnel and a American Medical Response ambulance crew. First responders found the woman on the beach, about 50 feet below the trail.
Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
