Pacifica Police responded to reports of a carjacking on Friday evening and say the suspects fired a gun during the incident. No injuries were reported.
The initial call came in at 6:45 p.m. from Humboldt Court. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who said two suspects, armed with handguns, stole a work van. The victim said the thieves fired several shots and he thinks he was targeted because of the van and followed to the area of the carjacking.
