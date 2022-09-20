Police arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer following an early-morning traffic stop on Highway 1.
Pacifica Police stopped a driver near the intersection of Highway 1 and Linda Mar Boulevard at 2:20 a.m. on Thursday after noting a vehicle code violation. The officer noted an arrest warrant and that the driver, 45-year-old Edgar Ferrer, of Santa Cruz, was also on probation and subject to search. That search turned up 1.5 ounces of fentanyl.
