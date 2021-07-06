A report of someone knocking and then breaking a window at a home on the 500 block of Monterey Road led to Pacifica police arresting suspects for an attempted residential burglary at about 3 p.m. on June 29.

An officer located the suspect vehicle parked down the street and determined the suspects had attempted to force entry into the residence by breaking the window and attempting to pry the window frame, said Pacifica Police Capt. William Glasgo in a prepared release.

Further investigation revealed the suspects had false registration on their vehicle. A search revealed numerous burglary tools and a suspected stolen catalytic converter, Glasgo said.

One suspect gave police a fake name because he had an outstanding arrest warrant, Glasgo said.

Shane Bugnatto, 33, of San Pablo, was arrested for attempted residential burglary, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and false registration. Ricky Huntenbury, 57, of Albany, was arrested for attempted residential burglary, conspiracy, false impersonation, possession of burglary tools and an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to register as a convicted sex offender, Glasgo said.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Pacifica Police Department at 738-7314. Refer to case No. 21-1679.

— from staff reports

