Voters in Pacifica will be asked on the November ballot to approve a half-cent transactions and use sales tax for general revenue purposes. City Council approved that ballot measure language with a unanimous vote at the June 27 council meeting.
The final language reads: “Shall the measure establishing a half-cent sales tax for general government use to maintain the city of Pacifica’s vital services, such as police, fire, medical 911 emergency response, keeping pollution/trash off beaches, attracting/retaining jobs/businesses, street paving, storm drain maintenance to prevent flooding, preventing coastal erosion and generating approximately $2,600,000 for nine years with regular financial audits, independent citizens’ oversight and requiring funds to be used locally, be adopted?”
It will require a 50 percent plus one vote to pass.
“Once our (American Rescue Plan Act) funds run out, we are stuck with a deficit,” said Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. “We will always be doing other things. It will be hard in future years.”
Woodhouse ran a hypothetical scenario that required a 6 percent cut from the city budget. One result was significant reduction in city staff.
“That would be devastating,” he said.
The structural budget shortfall is estimated at $2.7 million, Woodhouse said. The additional sales tax of a half-cent would generate about $2.6 million a year, Woodhouse said.
There are eight cities in San Mateo County that have adopted transactions and use sales taxes, said Brian Moura, senior adviser for the consultant Regional Government Services. Those with a similar half-cent sales tax are Belmont, Daly City, East Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Bruno and South San Francisco, said Moura.
Sales tax revenue is allocated to the jurisdiction where the goods are delivered or placed into use, Moura said, in this case, Pacifica. Revenue is allocated to the place where the buyer takes possession of the purchased goods, Moura said. The city can expect to receive transactions tax revenue from normal sales tax-generating businesses like retail stores and restaurants. Both residents and visitors would pay the tax for purchases within the city. And purchases shipped or delivered into the city from other places will generate additional transaction tax revenue, Moura said.
Vehicle purchases are a key exception, Moura said.
In Pacifica, a number of purchases by residents, including online sales, occur outside the city resulting in “sales tax leakage,” Moura said.
The needs to be addressed are wide-ranging, encompassing everything from fire and police services to street repairs and efforts to attract more businesses.
The proceeds from the tax must be deposited into the city’s general fund, Woodhouse said.
Dinah Verby expressed concern about the likelihood of the ballot measure passing given the bad state of the economy.
“I hope there is a Plan B,” she said. “What is the campaign strategy? Who is going to vote for this with gas over $6 a gallon?”
