The Pacifica Police Department arrested one person for felony possession of illegal explosives over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend. Police also issued nearly two dozen citations for fireworks violations.
Pacifica has a social host ordinance that makes homeowners responsible to pay a $1,000 fine if anyone in the household is caught setting off illegal fireworks. The Pacifica Police Department issued a total of 20 administrative citations this year of which four were for the social host ordinance and 16 were for possession of illegal fireworks, Capt. Bill Glasgo said.
Glasgo said that this July 4 the illegal fireworks were going off mostly in the south end of town but could be heard everywhere.
Last year, the police department had a total of 15 administrative citations, five for social host and 10 for possession of illegal fireworks.
“It was relatively calm, compared to years past,” Glasgo said.
Police Chief Dan Steidle commented in a press release that illegal fireworks have long been a problem in Pacifica.
“We hear each year from community members who prefer to leave town for the holiday rather than listen to the illegal firework activity in their neighborhoods. Those who selfishly chose to discharge illegal fireworks show no regard for their fellow neighbors, veterans suffering from PTSD and pets, all who are sensitive to the noise associated with this illegal activity,” he said.
