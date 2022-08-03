Pacifica police responded to reports of shots fired early this morning. No one was injured in the incident on the 600 block of Edgemar Avenue.
Police say a resident armed himself with a BB gun upon seeing two men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car. When he confronted the suspects, one of the men fired several shots that struck the front of the home. The men entered a dark-colored Ford SUV that was waiting nearby and fled toward Manor Drive.
