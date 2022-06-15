Pacifica Police say that visitors to the city were the victims of a terrifying ordeal earlier this month.
Shortly after midnight on June 3, people staying in a vacation rental on the 1600 block of Higgins Way called 911 to report a home invasion that occurred hours earlier.
The suspects reportedly forced entry and held an undisclosed number of victims at gunpoint. At least one round was fired inside the residence, though no one was injured, according to a release from police.
The suspects, described as two men wearing all black clothing and a ski mask, stole jewelry, cash and luggage and fled in a newer model gray four-door Toyota Tacoma.
Anyone with any information on the crime is asked to call (650) 738-7314 and reference Case No. 22-1459.
— from staff reports
