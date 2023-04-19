Pacifica Police are investigating a possible drowning at Esplanade Beach earlier today.
Police, North County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics responded to the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue at 11:05 this morning on a report of an unconscious man on the beach. When they arrived, bystanders were administering CPR on the man, who had been pulled from the surf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.