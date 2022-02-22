A pedestrian died in a traffic collision on Skyline Boulevard between Manor Drive and King Drive at 9:30 p.m. on Monday and the incident remains under investigation by the Pacifica Police Department.
Pacifica police located a subject in the roadway who was unconscious and not breathing, said Police Capt. Bill Glasgo. Despite lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian was later pronounced deceased at the scene, Glasgo said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, Glasgo said. The driver displayed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators, Glasgo said.
The roadway of Skyline Boulevard between King Drive and Manor Drive was closed during this investigation and later reopened at about 3:40 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case no. 22-0487, Glasgo said.
