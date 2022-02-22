A pedestrian died in a traffic collision on Skyline Boulevard between Manor Drive and King Drive at 9:30 p.m. on Monday and the incident remains under investigation by the Pacifica Police Department.

Pacifica police located a subject in the roadway who was unconscious and not breathing, said Police Capt. Bill Glasgo. Despite lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian was later pronounced deceased at the scene, Glasgo said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, Glasgo said. The driver displayed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators, Glasgo said. 

The roadway of Skyline Boulevard between King Drive and Manor Drive was closed during this investigation and later reopened at about 3:40 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case no. 22-0487, Glasgo said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

City accepts recommendations on camp permitting to achieve greater equity

City accepts recommendations on camp permitting to achieve greater equity

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

A change to the surf camp policies at Pacifica State Beach, first set in 2005, has been in the works since a 2020 City Council meeting when speakers and emails brought concerns about racial equity in beach access. Some surfing advocates argued that the permitting process makes it difficult f…

Day of Service goes on despite advisory

Day of Service goes on despite advisory

  • 0

The Pacific Beach Coalition managed to have a successful MLK Day of Service over the weekend — despite a tsunami advisory washing out plans for a Saturday event.

Bystanders urged to stay away
featured

Tsunami advisory in effect for entire West Coast

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated: 12:50 p.m.: A tsunami advisory remained in effect on Saturday afternoon following a powerful underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga overnight. The entire west coast of the United States and Canada was under an advisory and there was isolated flooding from Alaska to Mexico.

Schools struggle with absences
featured

Schools struggle with absences

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

COVID-19 has made for a rocky return to local schools after the winter break. Pacifica schools are reporting much higher than usual staff and student absences so far in January. And administrators have taken the extraordinary step of jumping into the classroom when needed.

New year brings new laws for Californians
featured

New year brings new laws for Californians

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

California legislators kept busy in 2021, delivering 836 bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signed 770 of them into law. Not all of the new laws take effect immediately. Here are some that might impact life on the coast:

Recommended for you