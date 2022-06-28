Pacifica Police arrested a 25-year-old man, charging him with burglary, after finding him inside a classroom at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School on Friday.
The call came at 12:45 p.m. after a burglary alarm was activated at the school. Officers arrived to find a window that appeared to have been forced open, according to a police release.
Police say a man inside the classroom initially fled but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
He was identified as Michael Gonzalez. Gonzalez was charged with felony burglary and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.