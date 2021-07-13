Pacifica police issued 15 administrative citations on July 4, said Capt. Bill Glasgo. Of those, five went to those accused of hosting impromptu streetside fireworks shows.

The police department took 329 total calls for service with 191 related to fireworks over July 4 and 5, he said. Non-fireworks activities also kept the police department busy with a warrant arrest, a public intoxication arrest, an arrest for possession of narcotics paraphernalia and two DUI arrests, one the result of a DUI collision, he said.

Pacifica police noticed an increase in illegal fireworks in the Manor area and the Sharp Park area. Linda Mar, Vallemar and Pedro Point were much quieter than last year, said Glasgo.

The social host ordinance citations were issued to people in the Linda Mar area, he said. Citations were issued for igniting illegal fireworks in Linda Mar Shopping Center, Park Pacifica, Fairmont, on Esplanade Avenue and at the beach parking lot, said Glasgo. 

This version fixes mistakes in the last paragraph.

