As the July 4 weekend approaches, Pacifica Police are reminding residents and visitors alike of the rules governing the use of any fireworks in the city.
The only time “safe and sane” fireworks, like those sold in Pacifica, may be used is between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. from now through July 5. Fines for possession of illegal fireworks range up to $1,000.
Fireworks are banned from Manor Beach, Sharp Park Beach and Rockaway Beach, north and south. Only “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed on Linda Mar Beach from the north end of Taco Bell to the restroom, the Linda Mar Pump Station parking lot, and the surfers parking lot at the end of Old County Road.
Look for the state fire marshal’s seal to be sure you have “safe and sane” fireworks.
