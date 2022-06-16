Pacifica Police Chief Dan Steidle plans to retire from the force effective July 1. He has accepted a police captain’s position in Richardson, Texas, according to a release from the city.
Steidle has been in law enforcement for 33 years, 29 of them with the Pacifica Police Department. He’s been the city’s chief of police for the last seven years.
Steidle was promoted through the ranks and has been a traffic sergeant, K-9 handler and more.
“Chief Steidle’s service to Pacifica has been outstanding, not just through the ranks in the Police Department, but also as a leader for the past seven years on the executive team for the entire organization,” Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said in a prepared release.”
Woodhouse said the city would announce an interim chief soon as it recruits a permanent replacement.
Late last year, Steidle was a finalist for a chief’s position in another suburb of Dallas. He has said that he would eventually like to retire in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.