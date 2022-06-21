The Pacifica Police Department is marking the end of an era as Chief Dan Steidle announced his retirement from the department on Thursday. After serving within the department for 29 years, his last day will be July 1.
Steidle has taken a job as a captain at the larger Richardson, Texas, Police Department. Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said the city would be announcing an interim chief soon and was beginning the process of recruiting a permanent leader of the department.
“Chief Steidle’s service to Pacifica has been outstanding, not just through the ranks in the Police Department, but also as a leader for the past seven years on the executive team for the entire organization,” Woodhouse said in a prepared release.
All told, Steidle has been in law enforcement for 33 years. He’s been the city’s chief of police for the last seven years. He worked his way through the ranks and held various positions within the Pacifica Police Department, including traffic sergeant, K-9 handler and detective.
Steidle’s decision to move to Texas was not altogether surprising. Late last year, Steidle was a finalist for a chief’s position in another suburb of Dallas. He has said that he would eventually like to retire in Texas.
On Thursday, he acknowledged that leaving a city where he had toiled so long will feel strange.
It’s kind of surreal to leave the place you have called home for 29 years,” he said. Steidle added that he benefited from the opportunities afforded employees of a smaller department. He was able to get a breadth of experience that he might not have gotten at a larger metro department.
We don’t have the money some larger agencies have,” he said. “Therefore … if you are motivated, you can do that work and wear many hats.”
One thing he was particularly proud of was his ability to attract money toward local law enforcement efforts by writing grants. He recalled writing a grant for beverage-control enforcement that helped 13 municipalities conduct operations like minor decoys at liquor stores to ensure clerks were checking IDs.
There are 33 sworn officers in the Pacifica Police Department, which is divided into two divisions — field services and investigations/administration. Steidle was earning $221,292 annually, at the top of a range for the position that begins at $192,420.
Steidle said the department has been able to avoid some of the retention and morale problems recently reported by San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.
“There was a period of time when Pacifica was considered a training ground,” he said, noting that officers would come for a short period of time and then seek more money at a neighboring department. He says that turnover is no longer a critical problem for the department. “One of the things we look at when we evaluate how we are doing is whether people go to other agencies in the county. If they do that, they just don’t want to work for you.”
Steidle says that, going forward, any concern he has for the Pacifica Police Department concerns the financial stability of the city at large.
“All the departments in the city are grossly understaffed,” he said.
City Councilman Mike O’Neill said he was torn by the news.
“I’m happy for Dan because he is doing what he wants to do, but it will be hard for Pacifica to recruit positions,” he said. “We now have director of planning and police chief open.”
In an email to the Tribune, Steidle added his thanks to the community at large and his employees in particular.
“I am extremely grateful for the support of the community I have received during my tenure as chief,” he wrote. “I am both proud of and appreciate the hard word from the members of the Pacifica Police Department in keeping Pacifica safe.”
