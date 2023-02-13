Pacifica police arrested two people early Sunday morning on commercial burglary and conspiracy charges after responding to an alarm at a cannabis dispensary.
Police responded to an audible burglary alarm at Bloom Room on the 1700 block of Palmetto Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. They say the suspects were still in the building when they arrived.
Two suspects, Ivin Sims, 20, of Oakland, and an unidentified juvenile from Stockton, reportedly fled the scene when police approached the business. The two suspects jumped residential fences and into backyards as they left the scene, police say. Pacifica police got help from the South San Francisco, Daly City and San Bruno police departments, and together with a K-9 police searched the area for 90 minutes.
The two suspects were found in a yard near a Santa Maria Avenue residence and taken into custody without further incident. Both were charged with burglary and conspiracy and booked into the county jail and the Youth Services Center, respectively.
An undisclosed amount of stolen property was recovered. Police say the investigation continues and anyone with any information is asked to call (650) 738-7314 and reference case No. 23-0393
