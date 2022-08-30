Pacifica police on Saturday arrested a San Jose man for stealing a vehicle from his hometown and arguing and then disrobing in front of officers before he was arrested, according to a report from the Pacifica Police Department.
At 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, Pacifica police received word from the San Jose Police Department alerting them they were tracking a vehicle stolen from the city that was headed into Pacifica. Officers found the vehicle occupied by two subjects in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1. The driver was identified as Isaac Anthony Acosta, 34. Police say Acosta ignored the officer’s repeated commands and exited the vehicle. For the next 20 minutes, he became increasingly agitated and removed all this clothing until he was nude, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.