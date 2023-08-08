At 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Pacifica Police approached an occupied vehicle parked at the Grace McCarthy Vista Point on Sharp Park Road. They contacted two men, 19-year-old Xavier Vasquez, from South San Francisco, and 20-year-old Salvador Avelino-Escobar, of Ceres, Calif., and say the pair was in possession of marijuana.
During a subsequent investigation, police say they found a modified handgun in the car. The modification is known as a “Glock switch” that allows the firearm to become fully automatic. They also say they found more than 18 grams of methamphetamine along with other drugs and paraphernalia. Vasquez was charged with various drug offenses and Avelino-Escobar was charged with weapons crimes. Both were taken to county jail.
