Pacifica Police successfully talked a suspected car thief out of the vehicle after a tense standoff this morning.

It started with a call about a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of Gateway Drive at 9:43 a.m. on Monday. Officers spotted the vehicle as it was leaving an area apartment complex and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Girl Scouts on mission to ‘adopt’ a family in need

Girl Scouts on mission to ‘adopt’ a family in need

  • By April Seager
  • 1

Earlier this month, members of Girl Scout Troop 61981 traveled to San Juan Bautista to participate in an Adopt-a-Family holiday celebration. Event organizer Kate Chinca explained it was an informal party with a purpose.

Thieves get away from store

  • 0

Pacifica police say thieves attempting to burglarize a Skyline Boulevard convenience store fled the wrong way on Interstate 280 to evade arrest.

Merry Manor art walk returns

Merry Manor art walk returns

  • 0

A new tradition will continue this holiday season in the South Manor neighborhood. Last year, a group of artists in the area organized “Merry Manor,” a holiday art stroll and market. Participants opened their studios, garages, backyards and homes and invited neighbors to stop by. The event r…

Merry Manor tradition builds for second year

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Due in large part to the enthusiasm and determination of resident Kristina Ayala, the newest addition to Pacifica’s holiday art events, Merry Manor Holiday Art Stroll, returns for its second year on Dec. 17. The neighborhood event featuring arts and crafts for sale at various homes runs from…

Horsley looks back on 3 decades of service

Horsley looks back on 3 decades of service

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

The bare spots on the walls of San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley’s office reveal that he started the process of vacating a position he has held for 12 years. One of the photos still hanging shows Horsley as a young Daly City police officer with a full head of hair. The pictures and oth…

Rothenberg remembered as humanitarian, showman, protector of open space
featured

Rothenberg remembered as humanitarian, showman, protector of open space

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • Updated
  • 2

At the top of Sweeney Ridge in the hills above Pacifica, European explorers first viewed San Francisco Bay. West from the ridge, a trail stretches steeply downhill past Shelldance Gardens to the roadcut of Highway 1, and beyond that to Mori Point, where you can watch migrating whales and, on…

Recommended for you