Pacifica Police successfully talked a suspected car thief out of the vehicle after a tense standoff this morning.
It started with a call about a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of Gateway Drive at 9:43 a.m. on Monday. Officers spotted the vehicle as it was leaving an area apartment complex and tried to conduct a traffic stop.
However, the driver sped away, according to a release from the Police Department. Police say the driver, 26-year-old Alejandro Martinez of Stockton, led them on a chase into Daly City, where he struck a guardrail. The driver eventually stopped on the Serramonte Drive off ramp from Interstate 280.
Martinez reportedly refused to comply with officers when they asked him to step out of the vehicle. After 50 minutes, he got out and was arrested without further incident.
Police say a woman passenger was sent to the hospital with injuries that occurred when the car hit the guardrail.
