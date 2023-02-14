The gun and ammunition

The gun and ammunition police say were found on a Ukiah man on Sunday.

Photo courtesy Pacifica Police

Pacifica police arrested a Ukiah, Calif., man on illegal firearm possession charges on Sunday, according to a statement from the Pacifica Police Department. 

Rocio Maldonado, 28, was stopped for a vehicle code violation at 12:03 p.m. Police said he had a suspended driver’s license. Officers then searched his vehicle and say they found a concealed loaded handgun. They said the gun did not have a serial number, something commonly known as a “ghost gun.” Police also said that the firearm had an illegal high-capacity magazine.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

