Pacifica police arrested a Ukiah, Calif., man on illegal firearm possession charges on Sunday, according to a statement from the Pacifica Police Department.
Rocio Maldonado, 28, was stopped for a vehicle code violation at 12:03 p.m. Police said he had a suspended driver’s license. Officers then searched his vehicle and say they found a concealed loaded handgun. They said the gun did not have a serial number, something commonly known as a “ghost gun.” Police also said that the firearm had an illegal high-capacity magazine.
