Pacifica Police arrested seven teenage boys on Thursday who officers said were trying to burglarize a classroom at the former Oddstad Elementary School.
The call came in at 3 p.m. after a security alarm was activated at the building in the 900 block of Oddstad Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers say they found the group of boys attempting to force entry into an abandoned classroom.
When police told the boys to stop, they say six of the suspects fled. One complied with police demands. Police established a perimeter in the wooded area behind the campus and the six other boys surrendered without incident.
Police said the boys were all either 16 or 17 and residents of Pacifica and San Francisco.
The boys were charged with possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and conspiracy to commit burglary. They were all released to parents or guardians.
